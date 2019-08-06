Missing Beaumont woman found dead

Police have identified the body of a woman found at a railyard as that of 64-year-old Judy Toronjo.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called to the 10700 block of Old Sour Lake Road on Saturday, July 13, at about 3:30 p.m. in reference to a badly decomposed body found in a dumpster at the facility. Preliminary autopsy results identified the remains as belonging to Toronjo. She was reported missing on July 1. The Beaumont Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives are working to determine where the homicide took place and who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).