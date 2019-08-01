Missing man found dead

The Beaumont Police Department responded to Forrest Lawn Cemetery in reference of a crashed vehicle found in the woods at the back of the property.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle at the bottom of a 20-foot drop-off in the woods. A body was located in the driver's seat of the vehicle and was identified as Terrel Martin, 31. Martin was reported missing on July 11, but was last seen on July 5.

BPD's Traffic Unit and Person's detectives are investigating the cause of his death.