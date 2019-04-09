Missing teen found in New Orleans

A missing 15-year-old girl from Jasper County was located hundreds of miles away near New Orleans on Friday, April 5. Information from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office originally requested the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Cynthia Perkins, and they speculated she may be in the presence of her 18-year-old boyfriend, Christopher Webb, of Vidor.

Perkins was reported missing after she failed to return from a youth services event at a church in Jasper on Wednesday. Investigators determined she left the function with Webb. On Friday, the pair were found safe in New Orleans; however, they were traveling in a stolen vehicle.