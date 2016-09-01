Missing woman found

A Southeast Texan woman reported missing Aug. 23 was found by Beaumont police after an exhaustive week-long search, the department reported Tuesday, Aug. 30. Krista Ireland Parma, wife and mother of five, was reported last seen at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Aug. 23, leaving medical care against the advice of physicians. Her family, concerned for her well-being, enlisted social media, mainstream media, police support and a private investigator to search for their loved one, who they said was battling alcoholism.

According to reports Tuesday, Aug. 30, from the Beaumont Police Department, Parma was located safely and is now under care.

“Officers responded to a call in reference to an intoxicated woman trying to break in to a residence on Woodway in Beaumont,” BPD reported. “The woman matched the description of missing Beaumont woman Krista Parma. Parma left and went to a residence on Townhouse Ln. She barricaded herself from officers but they were able to take her into custody for a mental health warrant. She had been hiding at the residence for the past week.”