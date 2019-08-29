Missing woman found dead

The body of a Beaumont woman who went missing Aug. 21 was found days later, the Beaumont Police Department said.

Mina Jean Hamm, 76, of Beaumont was last seen at CVS, located at Highway 105 and Eastex Freeway, around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police had additional concerns as Hamm was off needed medication at the time.

On Aug. 24, officers were called to the Silos Shopping Center in the 10000 block of Eastex Freeway after Hamm's vehicle was found at the location unoccupied. A search of the surround wooded area was conducted by officers, K-9s, a drone and numerous family members. After four hours of searching, she was found deceased about a half-mile away in the 8700 block of Old Voth Road. There was no evidence of foul play, according to police.