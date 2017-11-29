Mississippi man arrested in Jefferson County manhunt

A suspect listed as a transient with ties to to Mississippi has been arrested after a manhunt in China during the night on Nov. 21, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said in a statement.

Justin Dean, 23, was initially booked in on a retaliation warrant out of Mississippi, JCSO Capt. Crystal Holmes said. Additional charges stemming from this incident are pending, the sheriff's office said.

On Nov. 20 at 6:09 p.m., a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the 14000 block of Michelle Lane in the Diamond D Ranch sub-division located off of Hwy 90 in reference to suspicious people in the area knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Once the deputy arrived on scene, a white male suspect fled on foot west from the neighborhood towards the horse barns. The deputy gave chase. The suspect fired a gun at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire.

The deputy continued to pursue while calling for assistance. Additional deputies, DPS and ATF arrived, setup a perimeter and began searching the area. Beaumont K-9 and the JCSO helicopter were also called to assist.

One suspect, Dean, was located near a residence and taken to custody. The helicopter continued to search the area for another possible suspect from the air using its thermal imaging camera.

While deputies were searching the area, they discovered that at least one residence had been burglarized. Deputies are unsure at this time whether the suspect in custody is related to the burglary.

After a lengthy search, deputies called it off. It is now believed that there was only one suspect and that he discarded his outer clothing sometime during the manhunt, along with the gun. Deputies returned to search the area again this morning.

The investigation continues and we are asking anyone in the neighborhood that has surveillance cameras to review them and if you see anything suspicious on them from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., you are asked call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (409) 835-8419.

"We want to commend the residents of Diamond D for being vigilant and calling the Sheriff’s Office when they had suspicions about Dean," Holmes said. "If you see something--say something."

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office