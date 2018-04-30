Mistake on Highway 105 costs motorcyclist his life

A motorcyclist died Friday, April 27, when he rear-ended a truck that was slowing to turn on Highway 105 in Hardin County.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the multiple vehicle crash on SH 105 in Hardin County at approximately 4:15p.m. The crash occurred about two miles east of Sour Lake.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2016 Mack truck tractor pulling a dump trailer was traveling eastbound on SH 105 followed by a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The Mack truck tractor began to make a right turn into a parking lot when it was rear-ended by the motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle, 21-year-old Jesse James Doucette Jr. of Saratoga, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Walker.

The driver of the Mack truck tractor, a 26-year-old make from Silsbee, was not injured in the crash.

All eastbound or westbound traffic lanes of SH 105 were closed for approximately two hours.

— DPS