Mobiloil Credit Union’s Smart Change Scholars’ Program certifies BISD high school students

Mobiloil Credit Union announced Friday, June 2, that 58 students in Greg Sholls Economic classes at Central High School were certified through the Smart Change Scholars’ Program. Melanie Pharis, Economic Teacher at Early College High School, certified 52 students. These students completed financial literacy modules that teach the importance of saving, credit scores, financing college education and home ownership.

“Data shows that rigorous financial education delivered early in a young person’s development leads to positive financial behaviors later in life," said Lori Higgins, Business Development for Mobiloil Credit Union. “By providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to make smart financial decisions, we are investing in the future economic well-being of the communities we serve in Southeast Texas.”

Mobiloil Credit Union has partnered with leading education technology company, EverFi to bring the program to local students at no cost to schools or taxpayers. Smart Change Scholars’ Program features an interactive new-media learning platform specifically designed to introduce financial literacy skills early in a child’s cognitive development.

The 9 hour curriculum for high school aged students is a challenging but engaging course that aligns with state and national financial education standards. It offers an in-depth and age appropriate view into topics such as banking, budgeting, savings, payment types, credit and debt, income, investing, and financing higher education. The platform uniquely tracks the progress and performance of every student.

Smart Change is a Financial Education program spearheaded by Mobiloil Credit Union. For information about our Smart Change curriculum and seminars please contact Lori Higgins at (409) 924-5228 or lhiggins [at] mofcu [dot] org.

Mobiloil Federal Credit Union was established in 1935 and is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $696 million in assets that currently serves more than 48,000 members in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Newton, Jasper, Chambers, Liberty and Tyler counties.