Mobiloil Credit Union breaks ground on new location in Mont Belvieu

Mobiloil Credit Union held a ground breaking for its newest location at 11250 Eagle Drive in Mont Belvieu Friday, April 7.

Construction of the 3700-square-foot credit union will begin this month, and the location is anticipated to open in late 2017.

Mont Belvieu Mayor Nick Dixon, city officials and chamber representatives from the Mont Belvieu area along with MOCU executive staff, board members and the building design team were present for the ground breaking.

This newest branch will include interactive teller kiosks and a contemporary interior. The branch will be a hub for members’ financial needs in a high-tech and inviting environment, a release by the company states.

“It is an honor to serve the people of Southeast Texas as a not-forprofit financial cooperative,” said CEO/ President of Mobiloil Credit Union Bob Hamer. “We have worked hand in hand helping people achieve their financial goals, whether it is with a loan, investing and saving, day to day transactional business or through our volunteer and community engagement initiatives. The purchase of this property will allow us to meet the needs of members who have relocated outside of Southeast Texas. A presence in this community opens up opportunities for area residents to have access to the benefits of a credit union. We are committed to continue building upon that trust and invite others to join Mobiloil Credit Union.”

Mobiloil Credit Union is now hiring for positions for the new location and is looking forward to creating jobs and building community relationships in the Mont Belvieu area.

Mobiloil Federal Credit Union was established in 1935 and is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $696 million in assets that currently serves more than 48,000 members in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Newton, Jasper, Chambers, Liberty and Tyler counties.

“The branch expects to employ a complete staff; each equipped to handle any type of member request,” said Tabetha Franklin, VP of Marketing for Mobiloil Federal Credit Union when asked what job opportunities will arise from the new location. “We will have a branch manager and up to four member service representatives on hand to assist members. Each associate will be trained to fulfill an array of product and service requests; from basic transactions, all forms of lending, investing and business services. A credit score analysis opportunity will add value further to members who have never taken the time to the learn about their personal credit. They can use the data to chart a path for the future and strengthen their credit score. We will also be working with Barber’s Hill High School in an effort to bring our Smart Changes Scholar’s Program to Mont Belvieu seniors. This exclusive financial education program is available at no charge to select districts within our eight county area. We look forward to the many opportunities this community has for us to demonstrate our Investing in You commitment.”