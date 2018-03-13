Mom sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

Tamora Angel Foster, 39, of Nederland, was found guilty by a jury of her peers for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of young child and ultimately sentenced to serve five decades in a Texas prison, Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced Monday, March 12.

The jury found Foster guilty on March 9 and assessed her punishment at 50 years confinement in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Foster was formally sentenced by Judge Raquel West of the 252nd District Court.

During the summer of 2015, and again in the summer of 2016, the jury found, the defendant forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse and oral sex with her on two different occasions. The victim was 11 and 12 years old at the time of the assaults, the district attorney’s office reports.

The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorney Kim Pipkin.

“It’s hard to imagine a more emotional and disturbing set of facts than those in this case,” Pipkin said. “It was an especially difficult week for everyone involved. This verdict was a team effort, and so many people deserve credit for their role in seeing that justice was done in this case. I want to thank the jury for their verdict, law enforcement and CPS for their investigations, each of the witnesses for their testimony, the Garth House for their support, and most importantly, the victim for being so courageous.”

“Continuous sexual abuse” convictions require two or more instances of sexual abuse over a period that is longer than 30 days in duration, the DA’s office further advised, adding that the charge is an enhanced first degree felony that carries a minimum of 25 years up to 99 years or life in prison.

“Foster must serve every single day of her sentence and will never be eligible for parole,” Wortham reported. “She must also register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.”

Foster’s co-defendant, 62-year-old James Shoemaker, was set for trial this past week as well, but his case has not yet been adjudicated. Shoemaker is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond for one charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Shoemaker has been in custody since Sept. 23, 2016.

Foster, who also goes by the last name Villenez, had been free on bail awaiting trial but was taken back into the custody of Jefferson County Jail staff on March 9.