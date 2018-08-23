Months of investigation lead to meth bust in Vidor

Two people were arrested in Vidor Aug. 15 following a months-long sting operation into methamphetamine distribution in the area, reports Orange County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigator Janois Strause Grizzaffi.

According to Grizzaffi, the OCSO Narcotics Division, along with the City of Orange Police Department Narcotics Division and the Jefferson County Narcotics Division, executed a "Search and Arrest" warrant at a residence located at 210 Frazier in Vidor at approximately 11:40 p.m. Investigators entered the residence and located a white female, identified as 38-year-old Shelly Ann Wilkinson, a Vidor resident, and a white male, identified as 29-year-old Ryan McCauley, a resident of Kirbyville.

A search of the residence uncovered approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine located inside the house, along with a sum of United States currency and drug paraphernalia.

Both Wilkinson and McCauley were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony, and were transported to the Orange County Jail.

The arrests follow numerous citizen complaints and a six-month investigation by the listed agencies, Grizzaffi described.

Bonds for both were set at $25,000.