MS-13 gang member reward now $10,000

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the reward for Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona, 26, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of November.

Gonzalez-Barahona, affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, is wanted for murder and aggravated kidnapping. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Gonzalez-Barahona is an El Salvadorian national and has been deported multiple times.

On June 18, he allegedly shot and killed his estranged girlfriend at their apartment located in northwest Houston. He also allegedly kidnapped the driver of a pickup at gunpoint in Brazoria County, and abandoned the truck on June 20, off of Highway 59 in Wharton County.

Since then, Gonzalez-Barahona may have fled into Mexico. Harris County has filed a murder warrant and Brazoria County has issued an aggravated kidnapping warrant. Crime Stoppers of Houston is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s charging and/or arrest.

Gonzalez-Barahona is 5 ft. 10 in. tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star on his left elbow, “HOUSTON” on the back of his left arm, “TEXAS” on the back of his right arm, “GONZALEZ” on his upper back, “281” on his left arm, “713” on his right arm, and other tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, legs, arms, both wrists and right ear. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $56,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of these methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

- Texas DPS