Multi-vehicle crash caused by against traffic driver

A vehicle driving against traffic caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Purple Heart Memorial Bridge in Orange County the morning of Saturday, Oct. 27.

According to a press release from Sgt. Stephanie Davis of the Department of Public Safety, initial reports indicated that a 2013 Chrysler passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound traffic lanes of I-10. A 2000 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 followed by a commercial motor vehicle auto hauler. The Chrysler collided head-on with the Toyota. After colliding with the Toyota, the Chrysler was struck by the commercial motor vehicle. The impact sent the 18-wheeler into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to jackknife, blocking all westbound traffic lanes. At the time of the crash, the commercial motor vehicle auto hauler was transporting 18 vehicles.

The driver of the Chrysler, 44-year-old Michelle Rodriguez of Orange, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 20-year-old Jose Portillo of Houston, and his two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 54–year-old Ramon Perez of Florida, and his passenger were not visibly injured but were taken to a local hospital for observation.

All westbound traffic lanes of I-10, near Rose City, were closed for about four hours but have since reopened.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this crash.