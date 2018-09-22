Multi-vehicle crash turns fatal

Submitted by Kyle Swearingen on September 20, 2018 - 4:46pm
Multi-vehicle crash turns fatal

A multi-vehicle crash on I-10 resulted in the death of 45-year-old Lake Charles man Dennis Carlin the morning of Thursday, Sept. 20.

According to a statement from DPS, at approximately 4 a.m. DPS Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 in Jefferson County.  The collision occurred near the Goodyear plant after Carlin, who was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck, rear-ended an 18-wheeler in the westbound traffic lanes of I-10. Carlin was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. 

