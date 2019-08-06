Multiple remains found

On Wednesday, July 31, two men came across human remains in the woods of South Liberty County and notified the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded along with the Texas Rangers and found additional remains on Aug. 1. The area where they were discovered had recently been under water due to flooding of the Trinity River. Texas EquuSearch joined in assisting deputies and rangers in the search for any additional remains on Aug. 5.

Utilizing Texas EquuSearch, the sheriff's Mounted Posse and five cadaver dogs from the Texas Search and Rescue organization, the day-long search turned up several additional human remains, as well as other pieces of evidence.

The remains were turned over to the forensic lab in Jefferson County for DNA examination. No identities have been determined as of publication and investigators have asked the public to come forward with any information they may have. Liberty County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (936) 336-4500, or the area Crime Stoppers can be reached at (800) 392-STOP (7867).