Multiple vehicle crash on I-10 in Rose City sends two to hospital

At approximately 10:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Rose City in Orange County.

The crash resulted in I-10 westbound traffic lanes being closed for 45 minutes to an hour, according to Sarah Dupre, public information officer for Texas Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near Boomtown USA RV Resort.

According to Trooper Stephanie Davis, public Information officer for DPS, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in the center lane. A 2008 Ford pickup truck merged onto Interstate 10 from the access road and quickly moved from the outside lane into the center traffic lane directly in the path of the Chevrolet pickup truck. The Chevrolet struck the Ford pickup truck. The impact of the collision, caused the Ford to veer into the center concrete divider and rollover several times.

Davis said the driver of the Ford pickup truck, Terry Black (62) of Vidor, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to Davis. Terry Blacks's brother and passenger, 69-year-old Harry Black of Vidor, was flown by medical helicopter to UTMB in Galveston. Harry Black sustained severe injuries to his right hand.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, 18-year-old Wyatt Powell of Orange, was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, Terry Black, was issued a traffic citation for changing lanes when unsafe, Davis said.

All westbound lanes of Interstate reopened following the crash.