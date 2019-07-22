Murder suspect arrested

Beaumont police made an arrest in the death of a Beaumont woman killed Thursday, July 18.

According to information from the Beaumont Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of Evalone Avenue regarding a burglary and possible arson. Upon their arrival, officers found the body of a white female, identified as 49-year-old Joyce Acey, inside the residence.

A preliminary autopsy showed she died as a result of the fire and her death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, July 19, detectives obtained a murder arrest warrant for 51-year-old Ronald Goeloe, also of Beaumont. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police have not released many details regarding Acey's death, but did say Goeloe and Acey were acquaintances.