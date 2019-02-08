Murder suspect nabbed in Dallas

The Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD) have a suspect in custody relating to the Dec. 2, 2018 death of Scharonn Laroyce Cole. According to police information, he was found at about 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a call about a shooting in the 400 block of Procter Street.

Cole died of his injuries at the Southeast Texas Medical Center.

Detectives identified 30-year-old Herbert Charles Clark as a suspect in the homicide shortly thereafter, but Clark had fled the area. Clark was arrested on unrelated charges in Dallas. PAPD detectives traveled to Dallas to interview Clark. He was extradited to Jefferson County on Thursday, Feb. 7 and is being held on $300,000 bond.