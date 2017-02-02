Museum of the Gulf Coast free family fun day Feb. 4 for new Electricity exhibit

"Electricity" is a new exhibit at the Museum of the Gulf Coast, on loan from the Franklin Institute, museum curator Sarah Bellian said in a release.

The exhibit is a series of 16 hands-on electrical experiments that will be sure to delight and amaze children and adults alike, Bellian wrote. Spark your curiosity about the wonders of electricity in this interactive exhibit. Use your body to complete the circuit and discover how series and parallel circuits regulate the flow of electrons along a conductor or "feel" the electricity required to power up different kinds of light bulbs. Insulate yourself from the hair-raising effects of the Van de Graaff generator, which demonstrates the effects of a buildup of electrical charges.

Learn how electricity is created and explore the fuel sources needed to generate our electricity. Retrace the path of electricity from a common wall outlet back to the power plant. You’ll feel the force of electricity by manipulating electrical phenomena, and tackling questions of sustainable energy.

"Electricity" opened Jan. 21 and will be on exhibit until April 29.

The Museum of the Gulf Coast is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, $3 for children under 18, and free for children under 3. Guided tours and group rates are available for groups with prior notice, see our website for details at www.museumofthegulfcoast.org or contact the education and tour coordinator at (409) 999-6284.

A free family fun day will be hosted by the museum on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Museum of the Gulf Coast