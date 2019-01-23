Narcotics and firearms found in traffic stop

Two Beaumont men were arrested the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 19, after a traffic stop ended in the discovery of narcotics, fire arms and multiple warrants.

According to the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a black Chevy Impala for speeding on Interstate 10 east bound near mile marker 838. The car briefly pulled over but then got back onto the roadway with its flashers on, refusing to stop. Five miles down the freeway at mile marker 843 near Smith Road the car took the exit. Additional deputies arrived and initiated the traffic stop. When the Deputies approached the vehicle, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Marijuana residue was in the driver’s seat. The driver, 24-year-old Jared Bias of Beaumont and passenger 31-year-old Jacoby Lowe also of Beaumont were arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed an AR-15 rifle with loaded magazine, a loaded Glock handgun, a large bag of marijuana, 7 small bags of Xanax, 26 vials of THC oil, two scales and multiple clear bags normally used for distribution of narcotics. A criminal history check of both of both men revealed that both were convicted felons. Additionally, Lowe had traffic warrants out of Lumberton and Beaumont. It was also discovered that Lowe had felony warrants out of Harris County in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

Both Bias and Lowe were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for unlawful possession firearm by a felon ($15,000 bond), possession of marijuana ($2,000 bond), possession of controlled substance pen. Group 2 ($75,000 bond) and possession of a controlled substance pen Group 3 ($20,000 bond). Lowe was also booked for the multiple traffic warrants, a smuggling marijuana warrant and a parole violation warrant.