Narcotics sting operation near 11th Street leads to one arrest

On May 2, Corey Wayne Stone, 35, was arrested in possession of over 50 grams of suspected crystal meth and a loaded .32 caliber handgun, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a release.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Narcotics Task Force, JCSO Warrant Division and Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in Beaumont conducted a narcotics operation in Beaumont. This operation was conducted at the Travel Inn Motel, located near I-10 and 11th Street in Beaumont, Texas.

Detectives had identified Corey Wayne Stone, from Vidor, Texas who was believed to be staying at the motel. Detectives were able to determine that Stone was wanted for a number of outstanding felony warrants out of Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties. Stone had previously been under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF for the distribution of methamphetamines and unlawful possession of firearms.

During the operation, detectives and agents were able to identify the motel room that Stone was occupying and took him into custody for the outstanding warrants. Upon his arrest, Stone was found to be in possession of over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamines, along with an assortment of resale packaging and drug paraphernalia. Stone was also found to be in possession of a loaded .32 Caliber Semi-Automatic Handgun.

Corey Stone was arrested on the warrants. The narcotics and gun charges are pending his release from a medical facility due to unrelated medical issues. He faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

