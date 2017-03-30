Gift of Life Youth Council members Jabari Clark, 18; Naomi Raczkovi, 17; Chloe Raczkovi, 15; Taylor Terrell, 17; and Swann Nance, 18, hand out gift bags including sweet treats and important information about the negative effects of smoking cigarettes and vaping/e-cigarettes at Beaumont City Council on National Kick Butts Day, March 28. Clark said he has seen a decrease in smoking at his Central Medical Magnet High School campus since he started as a freshman there four years ago but asserted that there is still work to be done to end smoking and educate the public about the numerous health hazards associated with the addictive habit.