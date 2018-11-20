Natural gas line construction closes lanes and brings detours

Starting Monday, Nov. 26, multiple roads will be experiencing lane closures and detours to accommodate the installation of a natural gas line for CenterPoint Energy, with construction expected to end in early March 2019, in the area immediately south of the Port of Beaumont and west of Exxon Mobil.

The closures include Buford Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to East of Carroll Street, Pennsylvania Avenue from Buford Street to Emmett Avenue, Emmett Avenue from Blanchette Street to Pennsylvania Avenue and Blanchette Street from Archie Street to Emmett Avenue.