Neches River Festival presents book nook to Christus

Mayor Becky Ames welcomed the Queen of the 69th Neches River Festival Rebecca Wied and the court of Bailey Heartfield (Third Lady in Waiting), Callie Roane (First Lady in Waiting) and Elizabeth Figueiras (Second Lady in Waiting) to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital on April 11. The Court presented St. Elizabeth a throne-themed book nook full of books for the children’s ward. The books were collected as a service project by the princesses and their escort who participated in the recent Neches River Festival activities. This is the inaugural year for Neches River Festival sponsored service project.

“The area high school seniors who participated in the inaugural project were proud of their accomplishments and happy to give to the community. And we are proud of them,” said NRF social chairman Tonya Toups.