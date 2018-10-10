Nederland announces parade course change

According to a statement from the City of Nederland, the Homecoming Parade route will be changed this year due to safety concerns of the Parade participants as a result of the on-going Nederland Avenue project construction. The Parade will start in front of Central Middle School and travel along Boston Avenue to North 12th Street, will turn north onto 12th Street to Detroit Avenue, and will end at the intersection of Detroit and North 12th Street. The Parade commences at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 12th.

Rain delayed the overlay of the first half of Nederland Avenue project (TCH to 23rd St). While it may not have been raining continuously last week, the road materials were too wet to properly utilize. Nederland Avenue is not safe for students marching or walking down the street.