Nederland has new middle school principal

Nederland Independent School District has announced Mrs. Natalie Gomez as the new Central Middle School principal. Central Middle School serves over 700 fifth through eighth grade students.

Gomez has 17 years of educational experience, all within Nederland ISD. The last seven years, she has served as assistant principal at Nederland High School. Gomez holds a masters in Educational Leadership from Lamar University and has serves on numerous district committees. A seven-person committee assisted with interviewing Gomez amongst a large applicant pool.

“We congratulate Mrs. Gomez and look forward to having her as part of our district leadership team,” said Nederland ISD Superintendent Dr. Robin Perez, “She has been a dedicated employee to Nederland ISD and we are anxious for her to share new ideas and perspectives at Central Middle School.”

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to serve Central Middle School! I look forward to meeting the students and staff and working together to achieve many great things in the future,” said Mrs. Gomez.