Nederland ISD design discussions

The Nederland Independent School District will be hosting community input meetings for the design phase of the construction projects included in the 2019 bond package. Community members are invited to attend to learn more about the design process and provide feedback.

The first meeting will take place Saturday, June 8. The Nederland High School design will be the discussed item at this meeting.

The elementary campus design will be the topic at a Saturday, June 15, meeting.

Discussions get underway at 8:30 a.m. and are expected to last until 4 p.m. at the Nederland High School cafeteria. Attendees are asked to RSVP to ecessna [at] nederlandisd [dot] org or (409) 724-2391. Lunch will be provided.