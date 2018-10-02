Nederland man gets 20 years for child porn

From the Jefferson County District Attorney's office: Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced Monday, Oct. 1, that Judge Raquel West sentenced Clifton Cisco, 35, to 20 years in prison for Possession of Child Pornography.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Sergeant Thomas Hruskocy, an investigator with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a Dropbox user had uploaded 64 files of child pornography. Dropbox, a cloud-based digital storage tool, reported the child pornography to NCMEC. Sergeant Hruskocy reviewed the material, connected Defendant Cisco to the Dropbox account, and executed a search warrant at Cisco’s residence in Nederland on Nov. 28, 2017.

Officers executing the search warrant located Cisco’s phone containing images of child pornography and images of Cisco himself. Cisco was later arrested and confessed to possessing the images. Cisco was subsequently indicted on multiple cases of Possession of Child Pornography, and pled guilty in the 252nd District Court. He received five 10-year sentences to run concurrently. Judge West sentenced Cisco to five additional 10-year sentences, to be served after the completion the first 10 year sentences. In total, Cisco must serve 20 years before his sentences are complete.

Cisco must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.