Nederland PD to work with local church for security seminar

Nederland Police Department and First United Methodist Church Nederland will be working with Texas Law Shield to host “Introduction to church security planning: protecting the flock,” which is a seminar for local churches to receive security training. The seminar is open to the public and free to all attendants. As an introduction to church security planning the seminar will focus on topics such as observation, legal impact and more. The course is planned to last two hours and 30 minutes. For more information or to register visit www.leoseminar.com.