Nederland plants tulip bulbs down Boston Avenue

The City of Nederland would like to thank David Oates with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extention Service and the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Association for their help in planting tulip bulbs down Boston Avenue, the city said Jan. 12.

We appreciate the time and talent the gardeners offered our community. The tulips will be up in spring!

Thank you again to all those that volunteered to help with this beautification project in the heart of Nederland!

- City of Nederland