Nederland police investigate homicide

Officers of the Nederland Police Department are currently investigating a possible homicide in the 8100 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

Wednesday, May 9, 1:30 a.m., Nederland Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 8000 block of Beauxart Garden Road in reference to two suspicions subjects that had activated a door bell alarm equipped with a video camera.

Officers investigating the call found a neighboring residence with a rear door open. Upon further investigation, officers found the resident, Michael Odell Legg, dead on the floor of the living room. Officers on scene found no signs of forced entry into the residence.

The scene has been processed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office I.D. Unit and the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab. Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam was called to the scene and has ordered an autopsy.