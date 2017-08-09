Nederland water outage this afternoon during repairs

On Tuesday, August 8 beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a water outage in Nederland lasting approximately three hours while a fire hydrant is replaced.

During this time you may experience low to no water pressure depending on your location in the affected area. The affected area is between south 9th Street and Gage Avenue between Nederland Avenue and the city limits, as well as between South 6th Street and South 5 1/2 Street between Nederland Avenue and Avenue D.

If you have any questions, contact the Nederland Water Department at (409) 723-1542. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and thank you for your patience as we complete the necessary repairs.

- City of Nederland