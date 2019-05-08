Nevada woman killed in I-10 wreck

On May 6, at about 2:30 a.m., Beaumont police officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2300 block of Interstate 10 eastbound service road. A responding officer found a vehicle in the grass in front of Coastal Welding Supply and inside located two small children in the back seat crying. The female driver was deceased on the scene. The officer took the children to a safe location until EMS arrived and took over care.

The initial investigation indicated the 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Nevada-resident Adrian Diane Caballero, 24, was traveling at a high rate of speed on the service road. She crossed the intersection of Seventh and I-10, struck the curb on the north side of the road and lost control. The vehicle began flipping and struck one of the support columns for the overpass before coming to a stop in front of Coastal Welding Supply. The vehicles engine and other parts were separated from the vehicle and located under the overpass.

The children, aged 2 and 4, were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. The two-year-old had a compound fracture of his right wrist and the 4-year-old had an orbital fracture and concusssion. Both were listed in stable ondition and were transferred to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Officers have not identified the reason for the excessive speed.