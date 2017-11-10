New Orleans man arrested on murder charges in Beaumont

U.S. Marshals found 2.5 pounds of marijuana and five firearms at a house in Beaumont and arrested a New Orleans man on a murder warrant on Nov. 7, Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow said in a release.

Malcom Muse, 21, of New Orleans, was arrested at a residence in the 1100 block of Bradley Street. Marshals were looking for two suspects, one of them being Muse.

Officials found an AR-15 style pistol, a 12 gauge shotgun, a rifle and two handguns.

An ATF Task Force officer was notified and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Muse was placed under arrest for the murder warrant and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.