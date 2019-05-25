Newport bandit indicted

A Beaumont man who allegedly committed more than a dozen thefts over a nine-month period has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury and will face 14 charges of felony theft.

Beginning May 15, 2018 Beaumont Police Det. Mary Kibodeaux began investigating thefts of Newport cigarettes at various locations throughout Beaumont. According to Kibodeaux’s probable cause affidavits accompanying the indictments, Marcus Keith Johnson, 31, allegedly entered each location and asked for cartons or numerous packs of cigarettes. Once the cashier placed the cartons on the counter, it’s alleged Johnson would distract the employee by requesting additional items from behind the counter, grab the tobacco products and run out of the store.

Between May 15, 2018, and Feb. 10, 2019, Johnson is accused of committing 14 thefts at 12 stores. The total dollar amount stolen amounts to more than $1,600. The indictments show Johnson was convicted of theft on three other occasions in Jefferson County, dating back to 2010.

Marcus is being held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $180,000.