Newton ISD schools closed following employee experiencing meningitis symptoms

The Newton Independent School District announced over the weekend that classes will be cancelled Monday, Feb. 11, through Wednesday, Feb. 13, due to an employee being treated for meningitis symptoms.

Verification of the type of meningitis has not been confirmed, however, following precautions, the district opted to cancel classes through Monday, Feb. 18. Thursday and Friday were previously scheduled school holidays.

All schools are being thoroughly cleaned during this time frame with the added protection of an outside professional company coming in to clean and sanitize the elementary campus to ensure health and safety of students and staff.

District officials encourage parents to keep a watchful eye on their children's health and seek medical attention if needed.