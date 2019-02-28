No-bill for PAPD officer-involved shooting

A Jefferson County grand jury has declined indicting a Port Arthur police officer for his role in the December 2018 death of 35-year-old Shayne Lyons.

According to information previously released by the Port Arthur Police Department, at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, an unnamed Port Arthur Police Department officer attempted to stop Lyons, who was carrying a large weapon as he was walking in the roadway.

“The officer engaged this individual and gave verbal commands to drop the weapon,” said PAPD Chief Tim Duriso in December. “This individual failed to comply with the officer’s command and continued advancing toward the officers. The officer feared for his safety and discharged several rounds from his service revolver, striking this individual.”

Lyons died on the scene. The investigation into the shooting was turned over to the Texas Rangers, who worked with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

“The integrity of this investigation is important to me as the chief of police, the officer involved and to the citizens and family to make sure it’s done according to policy and procedures,” said Duriso. Though the police chief and Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham declined to offer much regarding the incident at the time, they did confirm that Lyons was in possession of cigarettes that tested positive for PCP. It was also confirmed that footage from a body cam worn by the officer had been viewed by investigators.

Information from Lyons’ sister-in-law Alicia Valentine said Lyons was shot a total of eight times by the officer.

The Port Arthur Police Department declined to give comment on the matter due to pending litigation.