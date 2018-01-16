No ice related road closures planned, TxDOT says

TxDOT crews began pretreating all bridges and overpasses throughout Southeast Texas yesterday and will continue monitoring and treating where needed today, said Sarah Dupre, spokeperson for TxDOT Beaumont District. At this time, Dupre says, there are no ice related closures and no closures are planned. Please continue to visit DriveTexas.org for current conditions.

