North Texas police department warns that stealing Whataburger order numbers is a crime

Taking Whataburger order numbers from the restaurant is a punishable crime, according to the Northeast Texas Police Department.

The Northeast Texas Police Department, which serves Denton County, said they recovered "a large quantity of stolen property" belonging to their local Whataburger.

"We have learned that it has become a game for area teens to be removing the plastic order numbers from the restaurant when in attendance," the department posted on their Facebook page on Feb. 25. "Removing these items without consent is a theft, which could result in a citation being issued for theft of property under $100."

The offense is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by up to a $500 fine.

"We asked that you be aware of this and leave these items behind when visiting our local store," the department said. "The issue has become very apparent when we (the NEPD) at times possess more of these numbers than the restaurant does."