NTSB releases preliminary report on crash that killed newlyweds

Following a helicopter crash that killed the pilot and a newlywed couple leaving their wedding festivities, the National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary results of their investigation.As previously reported by The Examiner, Bailee Ackerman Byler, of Orangefield, and William Troy Byler III, of Bellville, celebrated their wedding with friends and family on Saturday, Nov. 3. In the early morning hours of Nov. 4, the Bylers boarded a Bell 260B helicopter piloted by Gerald Douglas Lawrence, ready to start their new adventures as husband and wife. A short time later, the helicopter crashed approximately 15 miles outside the city of Uvalde.The preliminary report states, "The NTSB Investigator-in-Charge (IIC) along with technical representatives from the airframe and engine manufacturers inspected the wreckage on site. The helicopter impacted the hill about 100 ft from the apex, a wreckage path estimated about 75-100 yds long ran along the hill to the main wreckage. First responders had attached ropes to the wreckage, to keep it from rolling down the steep hillside. The hillside also prevented a detailed examination of the wreckage on site."After documentation of the accident site, the helicopter was transported to a salvage facility for a detailed examination at a later date."