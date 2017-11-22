Obituary: Ky Lynn Brown

Ky Lynn Brown, 55, of Kountze, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont.

Ky Brown was a lieutenant with the Beaumont Police Department. A32-year veteran of BPD serving on 3rd Watch Patrol, he was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer.

A gathering of Lieutenant Brown’s family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at Julie Rogers Theatre, 765 Pearl St., Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.