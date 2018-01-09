Obituary: Robert W. Brown

Robert W. Brown, 57, of Beaumont passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Scott Olive Baptist Church with burial at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. Visitation is noon – 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mercy Funeral Home, and from 9 a.m. until time of the service at the church on Wednesday. His love and memories will remain in the hearts of his wife, Ann Young Brown; three sons: Robert C. Brown (Ashley), Chase Patten and Allen Jaco; two sisters: Jimmie Ola Brown and Tommie Lee Gauthier; three brothers: Lester "Shorty" Guillory, Gussie Clark (Rutha) and Roy Brown; four grandchildren: Taylor, Tyler, Tyana and Payton Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.

— Mercy Funeral Home