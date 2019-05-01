OC park improvement meetings

Orange County Parks is hosting public meetings on May 14 and 15 to gain valuable input from the community on possible improvements to several area parks.

The goal of the planning effort is to create an action plan for restoring and improving the parks of Orange County with the purpose of preserving and improving natural resources and wildlife habitats, as well as enhance recreational facilities and gathering places for park goers.

The focus will include Claiborne West Park, Gould Walking Park, Bluebird Fish Camp and Baileys Fish Camp. The meetings will began at 5:30 p.m. each day at the Expo Center located on FM 1442.