OFD "Fill the Fire Truck Campaign"

The City of Orange Fire Department will be hosting its 4th annual “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” at Central Fire Station, located at 501 N. 7th Street from Nov. 18 through Dec. 9.

Fill the Fire Truck helps support local families in need within the Orange community. Christmas is just around the corner and the City of Orange Fire Department would like to enlist the support of the community to collect new toys for those in need in the Orange area. The City of Orange Fire Department will coordinate with local charities to distribute the collected gifts where they are most needed.

Donations of new and unwrapped toys will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day of the week. Gifts may be dropped off at the following 3 fire stations within the City of Orange:

• Central Fire Station – 501 N. 7th St.

• Fire Station #2 – 1901 Allie Payne Rd.

• Fire Station #3 – 1717 MLK Dr.

For additional information, please contact Fire Marshal, John Bilbo or fire department secretary, Mary Low at (409) 883-1050. The lobby of Central Fire Station houses a vintage fire truck. The truck represents firefighters of the past, their sacrifices, and a commitment to community service. While the 1920 model truck is a sight to see in itself, the City of Orange Fire Department has a vision of it serving the community once again.