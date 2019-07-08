Officer injured in wreck

At about 1 a.m. on July 5, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 87 and Austin Street in the city of Port Arthur. The crash injured four and involved a Port Arthur police officer.

The preliminary crash investigation showed that a PAPD patrol unit was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection when the unit patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a 1997 Pontiac.

The officer, 35-year-old Daniel Summers, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Pontiac, 31-year-old Devon Andre Martin, of Houston, and his two passengers, ages 10 and 11, were also transported to a hospital. It was reported they had sustained serious injuries during the collision.

Troopers are investigating the factors leading up to the crash, including alcohol and speed. No additional details were available as of publication.