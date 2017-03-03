Officers arrest four in bank robbery conspiracy

Multiple Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies worked together to execute an operation that led to the apprehension of four bank robbery conspiracy suspects, one of whom is a Beaumont resident wanted in Jefferson County for murder, the Beaumont Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas have reported.

The Beaumont Police Department first gave news of the arrest of the four men, identified as Micah Johnson, 37, of Humble; Eric Johnson, 36, of Houston; Gerrick Wade, 36, of Houston; and Darrel Williams, 36, of Beaumont.

According to a news release from BPD, Beaumont police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Eastex Freeway and Lucas Drive on Feb. 22 at about 11 a.m. Officer Haley Morrow reported that the vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade, had been stolen in a carjacking days earlier.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, the driver and its two other occupants refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued, but the suspects ultimately stopped in the 3500 block of Delaware Street and fled on foot.

The Beaumont Police Department’s Special Assignment Unit and K-9 Unit, along with the Auto Theft Task Force, were able to locate the three suspects from the vehicle along with several firearms. Officers took Micah Johnson, Gerrick Wade and Darrel Williams into custody at that time.

“The leadership of the Special Assignments Unit and the Auto Theft Task Force and the K-9 unit and our Detective Division – they all did an excellent job on a very dangerous operation,” BPD Chief Jimmy Singletary said. “The only one we are really going to single out is Gus. Gus is our K-9, and he got one of the bad guys in the woods.”

Additional investigation led to the apprehension of the fourth suspect. Eric Johnson was arrested a short time later in another vehicle at a gas station parking lot.

BPD reported that the suspects were taken into federal custody on robbery and firearms conspiracy charges.

Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Brit Featherston announced Feb. 23 that the four Southeast Texas men had been charged in a federal robbery conspiracy in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to complaints filed in federal court, the four men are alleged to be involved in a conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery in Beaumont, Corpus Christi and the Houston metro area.

During a press conference Feb. 23, Matt Quinn of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Beaumont said the FBI in Houston had been watching Micah Johnson in relation to multiple bank robberies, at least one of which was successful, and contacted Beaumont police officers and Beaumont FBI agents to let them know Johnson and his cohorts were headed toward their way. Beaumont ATF agents also assisted, along with Houston, Beaumont Independent School District and Port Arthur police officers and investigators with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Quinn explained that the stolen Escalade had been involved in numerous bank robberies in the Houston area that the FBI had been discovered through GPS tracking that the vehicle was traveling to Beaumont from Houston.

“The FBI, along with the Beaumont Police Department, sprung into action and intercepted the vehicle as entered into Beaumont,” said Quinn.

Officers then tracked the suspects to a Beaumont apartment complex here where they observed the vehicle and its occupants congregating in the parking lot at the apartment complex with several other vehicles.

As officers watched, said Quinn, “Several suspicious things happening over the course of several hours.”

Officers reportedly saw the crew putting on gloves, displaying firearms and putting on additional layers of clothing.

After that, Quinn revealed, officers saw the men “getting into their vehicle together and traveling to a location that we suspected they were going to rob.”

“It was at that point that the Beaumont Police Department interceded,” he said. “As officers attempted to stop the vehicles, a vehicle pursuit happened. Officers eventually were able to get the vehicle stopped when the occupants fled on foot leaving a trail of guns, masks, gloves and other evidence as they fled.”

Interviews with the suspects revealed an alleged conspiracy to commit an armed robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act in Beaumont, said Quinn, but, “Law enforcement officers successfully intervened and prevented them from succeeding.”

“I want to note that this group was very organized and very dangerous,” Quinn described. “I want to add this would not have been such a huge success without the collaboration of numerous agencies, most notably the FBI, the ATF and the Beaumont Police Department. Chief Singletary and the Beaumont Police Department have been a great friend to federal law enforcement for a long time, and I want you to know that the men and women of the Beaumont Police Department put their lives on the line yesterday to stop this violent crew from committing the robbery they were going to commit. We owe them a debt of great gratitude for that.”

BPD’s Chief Singletary said it was the good planning and fast action of law enforcement officers serving various entities that ultimately saved the day and prevented a potentially deadly situation.

“It may sound cliché, but this is what happens when law enforcement works together,” Singletary asserted. “I’m very proud of what happened yesterday and how it happened. …

“It’s fantastic when law enforcement works together, and believe me, that’s the only way that you’re going to catch a group like this. There were several people involved, and the only way to catch a group of violent criminals like this is to work together in law enforcement, and we did. It came out really successfully, and I am really proud of my officers.

… We weren’t going to let the guys go in the bank. … It would be too dangerous.”

If convicted, the defendants face penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison for the charges they currently face. Quinn said “a host of other charges” would likely be added once the case is presented to a grand jury.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being investigated by the BBI, ATF, the Beaumont Police Department and the Houston Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods.

