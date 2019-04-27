Ohio Textile artist Cathy Jeffers to exhibit at McManus Open House on May 2

The restored home at 1357 Broadway St. in Beaumont has been a labor of love in progress for over two years for designer Jeff McManus of McManus Company. McManus will be extending his hospitality to an old friend and artist Cathy Jeffers during “First Thursday” on Thursday, May 2, from 6-8 p.m., which is nestled behind the Mildred Building.

This evening is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Jeffers will have a number of her contemporary art quilts on display that evening. All of the quilts at the showing will be available for purchase.

McManus first meet Jefferson at the historic Beaumont Art Museum where she was employed as the Assistant Curator of Education. She lived in Beaumont from 1984-86 and was hired for the job following an Art Museum convention in Washington, D.C. She went on to receive her Master’s in Art Education from Miami University in Ohio where she was interested in museum studies for young children. Her article “How to Make The Most of a Trip To an Art Museum” was published in 1984.

Around 2005, Jeffers began her serious interest in making art quilts, which is non-traditional, plus uses fabric like a painter might apply his/her paint colors. Ohio has a large network of fiber artists with many well-known art quilt schools and other opportunities.

From Dayton, Ohio, Jeffers’ designs are often altered to be abstract forms found in nature and people with expressive faces and often made in a cubist style.

“I love to make powerful women with attitude,” said Jefferson. “My women are intelligent, dignified, and attractive, many can fly.”

Flying women or “Women with Wings” is symbolic of being able to fly and protect those who they care about. Jeffers’ animals have human personas and her flowers are distinctive and edgy.

The types of art quilts she makes are called narrative – using raw edge applique to complete her designs and building layers to achieve the effects she wants. She likes to push the limits with color, pattern and texture, adding sheers and a touch of whimsy into her designs.

Jeffers has exhibited across the country in 24 states. Highlights of her resume include being in Quilt National 2009. Her quilts have also been seen in galleries and art museums. The quilt images have been published in color theory books because they bridge the lines between painting and quilt making.

“People buy one, then another, then some for their relatives, and buy one to save for a gift,” she said. “I know of three of my quilts living in Germany, Canada, and New Zealand.”

This summer, one of her quilts called “Glory” will be on display at the Columbus Museum of Art in a group show.

Jeffers loves when people are “wowed” about her work.

“It is especially gratifying, when someone I know who has a good artistic eye, says to her, I love how you put colors together,” she added.

A former art teacher, Jeffers now works out of her art studio, and has work primarily in solo exhibitions and competes.

Jeffers work can be found on Facebook at Cathy Jeffers Art Quilts & Mixed Media, and on Instgram at Quilter1111 or Art of Quilts.

For more information about her work, email artworks1111 [at] sbcglobal [dot] net.