One alleged robbery suspect arrested after chase

One of four robbery suspects was arrested after a Nederland game room robbery led into a car chase the morning of Friday, Dec. 21.

According to a press release form the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, around 4:30 a.m. four black males entered into the game room and demanded cash, of which they stole an undisclosed amount after assaulting the owner. The suspects ran to a black four door Nissan Versa and fled to Highway 69. The owner jumped into his vehicle and chased them while on the phone with 911. He told dispatch that they were shooting at him. An off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy working an extra job was able to quickly locate them and chased the suspect vehicle to the 1200 block of Saxe. The vehicle wrecked on Saxe and the suspects fled on foot. The Deputy arrested one of the suspects, 19-year-old Jamon Brooks of Port Arthur, on scene. He was booked in on warrants stemming from two burglaries committed in Port Arthur. Additional charges stemming from this aggravated robbery are pending. The other three suspects are still at large.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office asks that If anyone has information about this crime, who Brooks runs with or who may have been in the vehicle between 12 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., call Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and the tipper could be eligible for a cash reward.