One arrested, illegal gaming machines confiscated at Anahuac gas station

Submitted by Eleanor Skelton on August 10, 2017 - 10:19pm
On August 9, at about 8:30 p.m., the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Covert Investigation Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant for illegal gambling operations at the Alligator Express gas station on Ross Sterling Avenue in Anahuac, Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne said in a release.

Several gambling machines, along with over $11,000, was seized during the raid. Charges are pending against the manager of the location.

Jacquilyn Jones, 37, of Anahuac, was arrested while gaming and charged with possession of methamphetamine and was transported to Chambers County Jail.

- Chambers County Sheriff's Office

