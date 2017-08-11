One arrested, illegal gaming machines confiscated at Anahuac gas station

On August 9, at about 8:30 p.m., the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Covert Investigation Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant for illegal gambling operations at the Alligator Express gas station on Ross Sterling Avenue in Anahuac, Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne said in a release.

Several gambling machines, along with over $11,000, was seized during the raid. Charges are pending against the manager of the location.

Jacquilyn Jones, 37, of Anahuac, was arrested while gaming and charged with possession of methamphetamine and was transported to Chambers County Jail.

- Chambers County Sheriff's Office