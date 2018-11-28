One arrested, one on the run following aggravated robbery

On Nov. 21, just after 11 p.m., Beaumont police responded to a robbery that occurred in the 4400 block of Fifth Street. Officers were advised two victims were robbed at gun point and their vehicle was stolen by two suspects. Responding officers were able to locate the vehicle near Sarah and Fourth streets at which point the suspects attempted to evade officers. During their attempt, the suspects crashed the victim's vehicle into a pole on W. Virginia Street where they then attempted to flee on foot.

During the footchase, one suspect attempted to discard a firearm, which was recovered by BPD. Officers were able to capture this suspect who was identified as Wilson Toussaint, 20, of Beaumont. Toussaint was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked for two counts of aggravated robbery, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. BPD is searching for the second suspect in the robbery. Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS(8477).